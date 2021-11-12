2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids between 5 and 11 years old

KodoCARE pharmacy now offering vaccinations to children age 5-11.
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health relayed more information on Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Sara Bode, medical director for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics, and Chris Cook, the Madison County Public Health commissioner, for remarks.

In addition to the Ohio Department of Health briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to visit Hudson Middle School at 11 a.m. for a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Akron Children Hospital.

This story will be updated.

