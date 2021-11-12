Ohio lawmakers advance bill that allows teachers to carry guns without peace officer training

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Would you feel comfortable with your child’s teacher having a gun at school?

Ohio House Bill 99 looks to allow teachers to carry guns without extensive peace officer training.

A state House committee voted to advance the bill on Wednesday.

“That doesn’t make sense to me, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said Sierra Fleetwood, a mother of two.

Fleetwood who has two children in Cleveland area schools says she doesn’t want teachers to have guns at all no matter if they’re trained or not.

“You never know their reaction, how they’re going to act in a situation, no I don’t feel comfortable with it, no,” said Fleetwood.

Adam and Betsy Schoendorf say they don’t mind teachers having guns but they would want them to be properly trained on how to handle certain situations.

“They should definitely be trained, you don’t want some cowboy out there, just going crazy,” said Adam Schoendorf.

As of right now, an Ohio teacher has to have more than 600 hours of peace officer training to carry a gun at school.

If this bill passes, that rule would go out the window and teachers wouldn’t have to complete all of those hours.

Supporters of the bill say 600 hours is excessive for a person who doesn’t want to go into law enforcement.

“We don’t want there to be such a low bar for training that it takes more effort to become a nail technician than it does to carry a gun in school,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association.

DiMauro says if teachers choose to have a gun, they need extensive training.

“What happens in that situation when it’s your own student and you have to make a life or death decision in order to protect other students, that’s why training is so critical because making those snap decisions requires a lot of time to be conditioned to do that,” DiMauro added.

HB 99 has to go through the full Ohio House of Representatives for passage.

DiMauro says he hopes lawmakers will fully consider the safety of students and teachers before moving forward.

