One more suspect arrest in East Cleveland murder
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brittany Smith was arrested Thursday morning by East Cleveland Police in connection with the brutal torture and murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.
She was first abducted, driven to several locations, and then murdered according to East Cleveland Police.
Her body was dumped in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Street.
Six people were wanted in connection, now four have been arrested and two others Anthony Bryant and Akeem Ali Shomo are still at large.
