One more suspect arrest in East Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brittany Smith was arrested Thursday morning by East Cleveland Police in connection with the brutal torture and murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

Smith arrested on Thursday by East Cleveland Police (East Cleveland)

She was first abducted, driven to several locations, and then murdered according to East Cleveland Police.

Her body was dumped in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Street.

Six people were wanted in connection, now four have been arrested and two others Anthony Bryant and Akeem Ali Shomo are still at large.

Bryant and five others suspected in the beating death of Alishah Pointer (East Cleveland, Ohio)

