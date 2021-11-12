2 Strong 4 Bullies
One more suspect arrest in East Cleveland murder

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brittany Smith was arrested Thursday morning by East Cleveland Police in connection with the brutal torture and murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

She was first abducted, driven to several locations, and then murdered according to East Cleveland Police.

Her body was dumped in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Street.

Six people were wanted in connection, now four have been arrested and two others Anthony Bryant and Akeem Ali Shomo are still at large.

