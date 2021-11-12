2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals is ready to help struggling addicts as overdose deaths soar

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unbelievable “overdose surge.” That’s what the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners office is calling it.

This is after 12 people overdosed in just two days this week.

19 News spoke with Dr. Ryan Marino, a Medical Toxicologist from University Hospitals.

When it comes to drug addiction, he said there’s a stigma in our society.

“Addiction and drug use are things that we don’t really talk about enough it is very stigmatized, and I think the medical examiner is warning here highlights the reality,” Marino said.

Marino told 19 News that having things like Narcan on hand can be crucial.

The victims lived in Cleveland, Euclid & Garfield Heights and ranged in age from 27 to 60. A total of seven women and five men have died.

“Men, women, black and white... I mean this is something that affects everybody,” he said.

Marino gave these suggestions on how to support a struggling addict: “Having compassion, being there for people, and knowing what you can do to help them get into recovery.”

These aren’t just numbers. These are lives that could have been saved. It’s a warning and a public health alert from the county.

“We also are able to hook people up with recovery resources if people are interested in getting help to stop using drugs,” Marino added.

Marino said there is help out there and for those that are not ready to completely stop. There are resources at UH that can help make sure you are safe and don’t experience an overdose.

