26-year-old man missing from Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man who is missing.

John Millhorn was last seen Sunday, Nov. 7, according to police.

Millhorn’s family told police this is unusual and they are concerned for his welfare.

Police said he drives a black Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate GJG5686.

Contact police if you see John Millhorn or his vehicle.

