5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action in the first half of a...
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns visit New England Sunday in a big matchup of 5-4 teams, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* the QB matchup between Baker Mayfield and Patriots rookie Mac Jones

* Odell Beckham Jr’s new home in Los Angeles

* the COVID absence of star running back Nick Chubb

* what it’s like to play for legendary coach Bill Belichick

* which Browns player is due for a contract extension

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live Meijer 5th Quarter after the game on CW 43.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

