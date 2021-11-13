Akron METRO RTA preparing for possible worker strike

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transport Workers Union of America has interceded in the Akron Metro RTA’s threatened strike Monday, saying that the local union had not given appropriate notice needed to authorize a strike.

The TWU, which represents 150,000 public transportation, commercial aviation, passenger rail employees, put on hold the possibility of the transit strike threatened for Monday, according to a union media release.

The national union sent a team to investigate the violation after union members in Summit County reported the problem.

“Many of our members here in Summit County reached out to the international union concerned that the local union’s president is no longer employed by METRO. The strike authorization vote was administered improperly, and adequate notice was not provided to the international union in violation of the TWU constitution,” said Willie Brown, the director of the international union’s transit division, who is in Akron this week.

The local union has been placed in temporary receivership while the TWU team investigations, the media release said.

“A strike may prove to be necessary down the road, but there may be other options as well,” said Brown. “The one thing I know for sure is service will be running on Monday.”

Late last month, the Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for a possible worker strike and/or picket to start Nov. 4.

Negotiators later announced the possibility of a strike on Nov. 15.

On Saturday, the transit authority said via its Facebook page that service would be running normally on Monday.

