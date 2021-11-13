2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland mother hosts rally to remember kids killed by violence

Garnett McGaughy’s 14-year-old son London Kidd was shot and killed in October.
Garnett McGaughy, whose son was killed earlier this year, on Saturday hosted a rally to remember the children who lost their lives to gun violence in East Cleveland.(Sia Nyorkor)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One East Cleveland mother is hosting a rally to remember the children who lost their lives to gun violence.

Garnett McGaughy said she wants to raise awareness about children killing children.

Her son, London Kidd, was shot and killed in East Cleveland on October 12.

She’s started a movement to remember.

She keeps a running list of all the children who were killed by guns the last few years.

“I’m calling it V.O.C.A.L.,” said McGaughy. It stands for Voice Our Children All Lives, she said. .

15-year-old East Cleveland boy dies after being shot, family members say

Saturday afternoon dozens walked from East 129th Street to East Cleveland City Hall holding signs and photos of their loved ones lost to violence.

