Fifth Third Bank in Downtown Cleveland robbed Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fifth Third Bank at East 6th and Superior Avenue in Downtown Cleveland was robbed Friday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland FBI, around 1:30 pm, a man entered the bank, walked behind the counter, opened a teller’s drawer, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The teller heard the drawer open and turned to see the suspect exiting the counter area, leaving the bank out the west side doors of the building.

The suspect was last seen walking east down Chester Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police 3rd District or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

