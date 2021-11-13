2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fifth Third Bank in Downtown Cleveland robbed Friday

5th 3rd Bank robbed
5th 3rd Bank robbed(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fifth Third Bank at East 6th and Superior Avenue in Downtown Cleveland was robbed Friday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland FBI, around 1:30 pm, a man entered the bank, walked behind the counter, opened a teller’s drawer, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The teller heard the drawer open and turned to see the suspect exiting the counter area, leaving the bank out the west side doors of the building.

Fifth Third bank robbed
Fifth Third bank robbed(woio)

The suspect was last seen walking east down Chester Avenue. 

No one was injured in the incident.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police 3rd District or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.  Tips can remain anonymous.  Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Amber Alert now issued for 5-year-old girl who was abducted by man in Stark County
Amber Alert now issued for 5-year-old girl who was abducted by man in Stark County
Councilmembers fight to make homeownership a reality for Clevelanders
Councilmembers fight to make homeownership a reality for Clevelanders
Newton avenue residents concerned over crowded street parking, which has become both a risk and...
Newton Avenue residents demand change after years of outsider parking on narrow road
Owning a home is a challenge for many Cleveland residents.
Councilmembers fight to make homeownership a reality for Clevelanders