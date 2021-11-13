Newton Avenue residents demand change after years of outsider parking on narrow road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Shepherd Jr., along with other residents on Newton Avenue, hopes for change as they continue to face consequences for congested parking in their district.

“It’s really bad, cause cars are everywhere, and it creates a safety issue,” he said.

The long-time resident in the Newton Avenue Historic District noticed the area around his home developed. Drivers who work nearby then park on his road, creating chaos.

The most visible impact is a lack of visibility.

Shepherd’s son Mandell says exiting the small road in a vehicle can be dangerous.

“It’s almost like playing chicken or Russian roulette,” he said, “because there’s so many cars, you can’t see around them.”

Shepherd and his family reached their tipping point a few weeks ago. Mandell, who is on dialysis, needed an ambulance; it was an adventure for EMTs just to reach him.

“The EMS truck could not turn the corner down there because there were so many cars on the corner,” Shepherd explained, “and the fire department came to the other end on 101st and walked down the street.”

City leaders have tried to present solutions to the congested street. Namely, they installed traffic signs last year which say only residents with permits can park in the area.

But Shepherd says they have not been effective: “Those signs aren’t worth the ink they were used to put on there, because we do not have stickers to say that we can park here.”

19 News reached out to Councilman Basheer Jones, who Shepherd says has worked to try and improve the street in the past, to ask of any current plan. He has not been available so far.

In the meantime, Shepherd has his own solution: allow authorities to monitor and enforce traffic rules during peak hours.

“If they’re out here patrolling and start writing out more tickets, then they’ll get the message and stop,” he said.

Whatever the solution, the Newton Avenue resident hopes it’s implemented before someone else is in trouble: “We have a lot of elderly people that live on this street...if we can’t get fire and EMS down here, what happens to them?”

