Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAYS all weekend and Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light morning snow changes to light afternoon rain today as temperatures top in the lower 40s amid gusty west winds.

A scattered rain/snow mix will develop tonight as lows head for the lower 30s.

Sunday arrives with morning snow and makes the transition to afternoon rain as temperatures peak at around 40.

Sunday night into Monday morning is when the brunt of the snow begins to crank up as lows retreat into the low to mid 30s.

Monday morning could be eventful as lake effect snow will impact the commute and many of us both within and outside the snowbelt will see some accumulations. High temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will top out at around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

