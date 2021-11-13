2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Ashtabula County

(WMTV)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for inland areas of Ashtabula County, including Jefferson, Orwell, Andover, and Roaming Shores.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Expect lake effect snow with total accumulations of two to five inches.

The highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, according to the advisory.

Wet snow may weigh down tree branches and damage vegetation.

The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution when traveling, the NWS said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: First snow of the season expected for much of northeast Ohio Sunday
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/12/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/12/2021
19
19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Lake effect wintry mix on Saturday; widespread wintry mix on Sunday