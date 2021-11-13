Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for inland areas of Ashtabula County, including Jefferson, Orwell, Andover, and Roaming Shores.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Expect lake effect snow with total accumulations of two to five inches.

The highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, according to the advisory.

Wet snow may weigh down tree branches and damage vegetation.

The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution when traveling, the NWS said.

