1 injured in Slavic Village crash that takes out RTA bus stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saturday afternoon crash near the intersection of Harvard and Broadway avenues sent one person to University Hospitals in stable conditions, according to Cleveland medics.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m.

At least one vehicle struck a Greater Regional Transport Authority bus stop.

As the first snowfall of the year arrives in Northeast Ohio, first responders were called Saturday afternoon to multiple unconfirmed reports of crashes around the area.

On Friday, the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

As part of that advisory, the NWS reminded drivers to plan on slippery road conditions and slow down and use caution when traveling.

