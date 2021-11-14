2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on Cleveland’s East Side took the life of two people and injured another.

Cleveland police said the collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near E. 33rd Street and Superior Avenue in Asiatown.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as 55-year-old Walter Spates, of Twinsburg, and 34-year-old Benny Lee McNair, of Cleveland.

The victims were found deceased at the crash scene, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Cleveland police did not comment on the circumstances or cause of the crash.

