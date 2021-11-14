2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on Cleveland’s East Side took the life of two people and injured another.

Cleveland police said the collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near E. 33rd Street and Superior Avenue in Asiatown.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as 55-year-old Walter Spates, of Twinsburg, and 34-year-old Benny Lee McNair, of Cleveland.

The victims were found deceased at the crash scene, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Cleveland police did not comment on the circumstances or cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

19-year-old Arthur Keith was fatally shot by a CMHA officer one year ago Saturday.
Family of man fatally shot by CMHA officer marches for justice, accountability; Councilman-elect joins
Garnett McGaughy, whose son was killed earlier this year, on Saturday hosted a rally to...
East Cleveland mother hosts rally to remember kids killed by violence
Garnett McGaughy, whose son was killed earlier this year, on Saturday hosted a rally to...
Rally to remember East Cleveland children killed by gun violence
National transportation union intercedes in possible Akron Metro RTA strike