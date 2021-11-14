9-year-old boy hit by car on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car on Cleveland’s West Side.

Police said the collision took place just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Delmar Avenue.

The little boy was walking when he was struck, according to police.

He was taken to MetroHealth by Cleveland EMS following the crash.

There’s no word on the driver or the boy’s injuries.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.