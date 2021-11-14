2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns set to take on Patriots in New England

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton will not be available due to COVID-19
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a match against the New England Patriots.

The team headed east without Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton, who are not available due to COVID-19.

Tune into CBS 19 at 1 p.m. to watch the week 10 matchup.

Stick with 19 News for your game day Browns coverage. This story will be updated.

