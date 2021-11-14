2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland emergency crews respond to Cuyahoga River on unconfirmed reports of body in water

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire personnel are responding to the area along the Cuyahoga River in Downtown Cleveland on reports of a water rescue.

Search crews were called to an area of the river near 130 S. Canal St. shortly before 5 p.m., according to first responders.

Those crews, with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the area until shortly before 6:15 p.m.

First responders received an unconfirmed report of the possible body in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

