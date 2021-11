CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing.

Renee Paul-Ragland was last seen Tuesday at a home in the 1700 block of Clarkstone Avenue, police said.

Contact investigators at 216-621-1234 if you see Renee Paul-Ragland or know her location.

