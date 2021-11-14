Family of man fatally shot by CMHA officer marches for justice, accountability; Councilman-elect joins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Arthur Keith renewed its demands for justice and accountability Saturday on the first anniversary of the 19-year-old’s fatal shooting by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer.

Keith’s father stood in the cold and made a desperate plea for justice for his son during a protest outside the CMHA on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.

”We’re out here seeking justice for my son, Arthur Keith,” said Scott Hawkins. “He was killed a year ago today, and they found the cop not guilty which he shot him four times in his back. That’s not justifiable, we want justice.”

Keith was shot and killed by a CMHA police officer at the King Kennedy apartment complex in the Central neighborhood on Nov. 13, 2020.

Police said they approached a van suspected of being involved in a shooting when they encountered Keith inside.

Officers said he pulled a gun on them, forcing them to open fire. Witnesses say Keith was shot in the back as he tried running away

”It’s been rough on me and my family,” said Hawkins.

A grand jury determined, based on BCI findings, that the officer acted “reasonably” in the fatal shooting of Keith.

”When they made this decision nobody was there to represent us. The lawyer was not there, the family members were not there, they didn’t even call any of the witnesses so I just don’t understand how they can come up with a decision like that,” said Hawkins.

Ward 5 Councilman-Elect, Richard Starr was among the demonstrators. He said he stands with Keith’s family.

″We still want to know why nothing has been done. And what’s the next steps to get justice for Arthur,” said Starr.

As for the next step, the family’s attorney, Stanley Jackson is working on that.

”We’re at the point where we’re wrapping up our investigation, we’ve talked with a lot of individuals who were not interviewed by the Attorney General, we will be using that information to move forward and seeking justice for Arthur Keith,” said Jackson.

Jackson said they’ll be sharing their latest findings soon.

