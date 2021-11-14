2 Strong 4 Bullies
First Alert Weather Days: Winter weather expected today, tomorrow

By Jon Loufman
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s morning snow and makes the transition to an afternoon mix of rain and snow as temperatures approach 40.

Sunday night into Monday morning is when the brunt of the snow begins to crank up as lows retreat into the low to mid 30s.

Monday morning could be eventful as lake effect snow will impact the commute and many of us both within and outside the snowbelt will see some accumulations. High temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will top out at around 62 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

