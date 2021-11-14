2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.
Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Politically divided Michigan stands to benefit from the infrastructure bill.
Biden to sell infrastructure bill in politically divided Michigan
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Cleveland’s East Side
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, still best known as “Mayor Pete,” is a newcomer...
Buttigieg’s star rises as $1 trillion Biden agenda shifts toward him
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service