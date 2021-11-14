2 Strong 4 Bullies
Magnificat High’s volleyball team wins first state championship

Magnificat's volleyball beat number-one seed Powell Olentangy Liberty to win their first state championship.(Magnificat High School)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans of the Magnificat High School volleyball team are celebrating a state championship win over number-one seed Powell Olentangy Liberty Saturday.

Magnificat won 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19, according to the Ohio High School Atheltic Association.

Magnificat was ranked sixth going into the match.

