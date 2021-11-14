Magnificat High’s volleyball team wins first state championship

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans of the Magnificat High School volleyball team are celebrating a state championship win over number-one seed Powell Olentangy Liberty Saturday.

Magnificat won 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19, according to the Ohio High School Atheltic Association.

Magnificat was ranked sixth going into the match.

Your 2021 Division 1 State Volleyball Champions! Finished it! 🤍🏐💙 pic.twitter.com/PdV3ZyyBjI — Mag Wag Rolling (@MagWag8) November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.