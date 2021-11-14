2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season (photos)

Snowy photo from Barb Hershey in Valley City
(Source: Barb Hershey)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is looking beautiful below a blanket of snow.

Sunday’s flurries are the first of the season for many areas outside the snowbelt.

Click here to see the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Here’s a look at our winter wonderland, thanks to photos shared by 19 News viewers.

Caption

Send your snowy pictures to 19 News via email at 19tips@woio.com, and you may see them on TV or online.

(Be sure to include your name and location.)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season
19 First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Days: Winter weather expected today, tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/14/2021
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Ashtabula County