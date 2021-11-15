Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow ends early Tuesday morning; warming through mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lake effect wintry mix of rain and snow continues in some areas this evening.

Through the night, the wintry mix will slowly shift east into the Primary Snow Belt.

By morning, only the Primary Snow Belt will be seeing light precipitation.

Everyone else will start the day on a dry note.

It will be cold on Tuesday morning, too.

We will wake up in the low 30s.

Outside of a little early-morning lake effect on the East Side, Tuesday will be a dry day.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the middle of the week.

We will top out in the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next cold front will approach the area on Wednesday night into Thursday.

This will bring us widespread rain on Thursday.

Behind the front, colder air will spill in from our northeast.

Another round of a lake effect wintry mix will be in the forecast on Friday.

