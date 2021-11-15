2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow ends early Tuesday morning; warming through mid-week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lake effect wintry mix of rain and snow continues in some areas this evening.

Through the night, the wintry mix will slowly shift east into the Primary Snow Belt.

By morning, only the Primary Snow Belt will be seeing light precipitation.

Everyone else will start the day on a dry note.

It will be cold on Tuesday morning, too.

We will wake up in the low 30s.

Outside of a little early-morning lake effect on the East Side, Tuesday will be a dry day.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the middle of the week.

We will top out in the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next cold front will approach the area on Wednesday night into Thursday.

This will bring us widespread rain on Thursday.

Behind the front, colder air will spill in from our northeast.

Another round of a lake effect wintry mix will be in the forecast on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect winter mix in the area through Monday night

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect winter mix in the area through Monday night
Sunday night into Monday morning is when the brunt of the snow begins to crank up as lows...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter weather expected through Monday
See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season (photos)
Snowy photo from Brian Myers in Tifflin
See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season