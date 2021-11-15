1st winter blast gets Northeast Ohio ready for snow season as ODOT faces staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The flakes fell over the weekend, bringing the area’s first snow of the season, getting plows and trucks out on a test run for more severe weather.

Plow driver Dave Thoreson took care of parking lots this morning.

“Just throwing a little bit of salt to make sure nothing freezes over,” he said.

For commuters, the drive was smooth, if not warm.

“It’s a little chilly this morning,” said Craig Lyons. “Other than that, perfect.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation usually hires 500 season employees, but this year, potential plow drivers are taking other jobs, particularly in metropolitan areas like Cleveland with other options for CDL holders.

Not to worry, according to ODOT.

“Will the roads be taken care of? Absolutely,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT. “Will we have plows out during and after a snow event? Absolutely. Will it take as long to clear those roads as it has in year’s past? It might take longer.”

Roads retained some of the warmth from those 70 degree temperatures last week, keeping them from freezing over.

But when salt is needed, ODOT assured Ohioans, there are not supply chain problems.

“Most of the salt we use at ODOT comes from under Lake Erie,” said Bruning. “There are a couple mines up there in Northeast Ohio and that’s where the vast majority of our salt comes from, so getting it from where it’s mined to our salt barns is pretty easy.”

Supply of gas and fuel or its fluctuating price will not cause problems for ODOT, according to Bruning, since ODOT buys in advance and in bulk.

“More than 1,600 trucks, more than 3,300 drivers, 770,000 tons of salt,” said Bruning. “We’re ready to go!”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.