2 young suspects wanted for several Summit County robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18, are wanted for several robberies over the weekend, Akron police said.

According to Akron police, shots were fired during one of the robberies, but nobody was injured.

The first robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Aster Avenue.

Armed robbery on Aster Avenue in Akron on Nov. 12, 2021. ((Source: Akron police))

According to officers, the suspects approached two men outside a bar and stole one of the victim’s wallets.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects was armed with a rifle.

The second robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the BP Pit Stop in the 500 block of E. Waterloo Road.

Shots fired during a robbery on Nov. 12, 2021. ((Source: Akron police))

The clerk said the two suspects demanded money from the registers and fired shots inside the store before they fled with an undermined amount of money.

Police said the first suspect is about 6′-6′2″ and about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is between 5′8″-5′10″ and about 130 pounds. Police said he was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

