$5,000 reward offered for identity of suspects who crashed into, burglarized Bedford Heights gun store
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects responsible for burglarizing a Bedford Heights gun store.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, several suspects drove a stolen SUV into the Atlantic Gun & Tackle store on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights in the early morning hours on Nov. 12.
Investigators with the ATF and Bedford Heights Police Department said the suspects then entered the business and stole seven firearms before fleeing from the scene.
A photo captured by surveillance video showing the stolen SUV used during the crime was released on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477.
The reward from the ATF is in collaboration with the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
