$5,000 reward offered for identity of suspects who crashed into, burglarized Bedford Heights gun store

ATF poster
ATF poster(Source: ATF)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects responsible for burglarizing a Bedford Heights gun store.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, several suspects drove a stolen SUV into the Atlantic Gun & Tackle store on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights in the early morning hours on Nov. 12.

Accident happened on Nov. 12, 2021.
Accident happened on Nov. 12, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Investigators with the ATF and Bedford Heights Police Department said the suspects then entered the business and stole seven firearms before fleeing from the scene.

A photo captured by surveillance video showing the stolen SUV used during the crime was released on Monday.

ATF poster
ATF poster(Source: ATF)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477.

The reward from the ATF is in collaboration with the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

