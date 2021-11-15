71-year-old Stark County man dies in weather-related crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was killed after a driver lost control on an ice-covered bridge and hit his vehicle head-on, Stark County Sheriff deputies said.

The deadly accident happened around 8:05 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Route 241 and US 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

Deputies said the 44-year-old driver of a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Honda Fit driven by Tien Le, 71, of Canton, on an icy bridge over US 30.

The impact flipped the Jeep on it’s side, but the driver was not injured.

Le was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said both drivers were wearing their seat belts and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.