Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Pickle Day with Cleveland Pickle

By Jen Picciano
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, pickle lovers across the country celebrated National Pickle Day.

To celebrate in Northeast Ohio, 19 News huddled with the team from The Pickle Co. and Cleveland Pickle, who serve up their pickles in markets, grocery stores and restaurants all over the city.

Cleveland Cooks went to Gunselman’s Tavern in Fairview Park to see how they make their fried pickle appetizer, using Pickle Co. and The Cleveland Pickle products.

FRIED PICKLES

1 JAR OF CLEVELAND PICKLE OR PICKLE CO, FLAVOR OF CHOICE…

EMPTY CONTENTS INTO STRAINER SAVING THE JUICE

LAY PICKLES ON A PAPER TOWEL AND DRY ANY MOISTURE AS BEST AS POSSIBLE

DREDGE PICKLES IN FRIED FISH BATTER OF CHOICE

FRY IN OIL AT 375 DEGREES UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN, MAKING SURE THEY ARE NOT STICKING TO BOTTOM

DIPPING SAUCE

4 OZ GARLIC DILL CLEVELAND KETCHUP

4 OZ RANCH DRESSING

2 OZ PICKLE JUICE

SALT AND FRESH PEPPER

MIX AND ENJOY!

Next month on Tailgate 19, which airs every Sunday on Cleveland 19, we’ll head back to Gunselman’s where Josh Kabbat from The Pickle Co. and Cleveland Pickle will show us how to cook up a couple of his tailgate favorites: dill pickle dip and pickle de gallo.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

