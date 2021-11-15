Family desperate for answers after 56-year-old man found dead in Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are so many questions, but few answers days after a 56-year-old man was on Wednesday found dead in his own apartment on East 30th in Cleveland.

The family of Alonzo Ford, affectionately known as Zo, believes he was murdered.

They were unable to reach him for several days, and, after a welfare check, he was found with his throat slashed.

“My dad was a good person. Everybody loved him. He loved everybody,” said Ford’s daughter Angel Boyd. “He didn’t deserve this to happen to him. Whoever did it had to be close to him. Because they were able to lock the door behind them so they had to have another key. I don’t think it was a robbery because the detectives said that my dad’s money was still in the house.”

The victim’s five children, brother, nephews and other loved ones vow to hold vigil until there’s justice in the case.

“He would give before he would take from somebody,” said the victim’s nephew Michael.

Other seniors who live in the apartment building are feeling unsettled, not knowing if Ford’s death was targeted or random.

Cleveland Councilwoman Delores Gray also lives in the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authorities property and says CMHA officers have stepped up patrols.

“There’s a lot of us in the building, grandmothers and grandfathers, and since that situation happened we’re like, ‘what happened?’” she said.

The group of 50 more family members and several friends then gathered in a circle with candles and balloons, saying, “We’re going to do it like Zo.”

As balloons floated into the sky, symbolic of letting go, the family says they will never give up until they find out what happened.

“I want justice for my brother, whoever did this,” said Johnny Malone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim’s children to help cover burial expenses.

If you have any information that could help police determine exactly what happened to Alonzo Ford call detectives or Crime Stoppers at: 216-25-CRIME.

