FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect winter mix in the area today and tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold air mass remains in place. The team is tracking lake effect rain and snow. The steering winds will be northwest then shifting west by afternoon. We are seeing multiple bands of lake effect off of Lake Erie this morning. The focus will shift more east of Cleveland in the primary snowbelt this afternoon and tonight. Up to 6 or more of snow could fall in the hills if we can get some heavier snow squalls going. You will not see much snow at all closer to the lake. Afternoon temperatures today will be around 40 degrees. A blustery west wind will gust over 30 mph at times. Temperatures fall to around 32 degrees by morning. Areas that clear out will be colder. Milder air will build in tomorrow. The sky turns partly cloudy. High temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. A surge of warmer air Wednesday spikes the high temperatures to 60 degrees or higher. This will be in advance of the next cold front.

