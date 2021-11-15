2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fugitive believed to be hiding on Cleveland’s West Side, U.S. Marshals say

Kenneth Gibson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Kenneth Gibson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted by several local police departments for breaking and entering, grand theft and burglary is believed to be hiding on Cleveland’s West Side, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Kenneth Lee Gibson is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals for federal supervised release violations from a 2009 bank robbery.

Gibson, 46, also goes by the name Kenneth Browning and has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

