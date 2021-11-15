Man who allegedly abducted 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township remains in custody in Illinois

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathon Stinnett, accused of abducting a 5-year-old girl from in front of a shopping plaza in Jackson Township remains in jail in McLean County Illinois after his arrest on Friday night.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said that Stinnett will be sent to Massillon Municipal Court as soon as the extradition papers are signed.

At this point it is unclear, he said, if those papers had been signed or if Stinnett had refused to sign.

Stinnett was with the 5-year-old girl and her babysitter on Thursday evening when he told the sitter he was taking the girl to the restroom at the McDonalds, which is directly across the street from the Jackson Township Safety Center.

About an hour later the young girl’s mom called 911 stating that the babysitter had called her and said Stinnett and the girl had disappeared.

A manhunt began that eventually included the FBI, the Ohio Highway Patrol and, subsequently, law enforcement in Illinois, when an officer there pulled up to check out a van that was sitting by the side of the highway.

When the officer ran the plate he realized he was dealing with an abduction.

He found Stinnett asleep in the front seat and the girl in the back of the van.

Stinnett was arrested without incident and remains in jail in Illinois.

The young girl was provided medical care and her family drove to Illinois to pick her up.

