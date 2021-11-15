Medical examiner says Alishah Pointer was shot to death; at least 2 suspects due in East Cleveland court for her torture, murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said on Monday that 22-year-old Alishah Pointer died as a result of gunshot wounds. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

The East Cleveland Police Department said on Friday that six suspects were in custody in connection to the torture and murder of Pointer, while at least one person was still on the run.

The arrested suspects were identified by police as:

Indya Pauldo

Anthony Bryant

Brittany Smith

Portia Williams

Nathaniel Poke Jr.

A 17-year-old female, who is not being identified publicly by 19 News at this time because of her age

Records show that Poke Jr. and Williams are expected in East Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday morning at 11 a.m.

**19 News will live stream the court appearances**

Court dates for the remaining suspects in custody have not yet been scheduled on the docket.

A seventh suspect, identified as Hakeem-Ali Shomo, is still on the run, East Cleveland police said on Friday.

According to investigators, the suspects are involved with the brutal murder of Pointer. Her body was found on Nov. 9 dumped in the basement of an abandoned and burned-out home on Savannah Street in East Cleveland.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Chief Scott Gardner, with the East Cleveland Police Department, said it’s believed that Pointer had information related to a crime in Cleveland, adding that the 22-year-old woman was abducted from a home in North Randall.

The suspects allegedly tortured her in an attempt to get information about the crime before she was murdered.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.