South Euclid pediatrics office hosts vaccine clinic for ages 5-11; Families say they’re relieved to start traveling

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid pediatrics office is making sure children eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine get it.

In fact, they’ve vaccinated dozens of children.

“It feels like we’re doing our part to keep the kids safe,” said Nikki Hodges, a medical assistant at Senders Pediatrics.

Inside cars outside Senders Pediatrics on South Green Road, families patiently waited to get their children vaccinated on Sunday.

These families moved a step closer to returning their lives back to normal by protecting their children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.

The staff at Senders Pediatrics was administering the shots.

“We’ve been looking for this day for a while,” said Chris Scheuer, a parent.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for many families with young children.

Schools moved online and parents had to become teachers.

Then kids returned to in-person learning and had to adjust again.

“Every day there’s another case so we’re trying to do everything we can little by little,” said Scheuer.

These families say they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Some are finally able to take that family trip, they’ve been longing for.

“We’re trying to travel by the holiday season, and we want to get vaccinated right before then,” said John Ellis, a parent.

Dr. Shelly Senders said at Sunday’s clinic they vaccinated about 160 kids with their first dose.

“Well, we’re actually one of the only sites in the area that did COVID vaccine research for Pfizer,” said Senders. “After that, it became logical that we would become a COVID vaccine administration site. We’ve been giving it to adults to the 12 to 15-year-olds and now to the 5 to 11-year-olds.”

Senders’ research work isn’t finished quite yet.

“We now are doing studies on the 6 months to 5-year-olds to bring that last group in if the CDC feels that’s necessary,” said Senders.

Senders said Sunday’s clinic was their last drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

At their outdoor clinics, all together they’ve given about 320 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds.

