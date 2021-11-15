Witness testimony continues in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of double homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Sherman was in her car sitting at the 117th exit ramp on I-90 when a stray bullet changed her life.

“In the middle of calling 911, I lifted my shirt up and saw I was bleeding,” said Sherman.

Sherman says she didn’t see the person who shot her, but she did get a quick look at two people in another car who were also shot.

“When I actually look at the people in the blue car, I could see their bodies start shaking,” she said.

Prosecutors say Gianni Gray was the man who pulled the trigger that day, injuring Sherman and killing Malachia Stewart and Andre Williams.

Surveillance video captured the murder.

Prosecutors claim Gray was targeting Malachia Stewart.

Gray insists he didn’t know Stewart or any of the victims in this case.

Gray is representing himself during his trial.

More witness testimony is expected throughout the weekend than a jury will decide if he’s guilty of murder or not.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.