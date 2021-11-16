2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police charge driver who slammed into 2 cruisers, injuring 4 officers

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man who injured four Akron police officers when he hit two cruisers, turned himself into police Monday.

Jjamall Williams is facing several charges; including aggravated vehicular assault, reckless operation, driving under suspension and speed for the Sept. 4 accident.

According to Akron police, the four officers were assisting with a disabled vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Avenue.

Two officers were standing outside a cruiser and two others were sitting inside a cruiser when Williams, who was traveling westbound on E. Archwood Avenue, allegedly slammed into the back of one of the cruisers.

Officers said the impact pushed that cruiser into the second cruiser and struck one of the officers standing outside.

All four officers were treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital and two of the officers are still off work recovering from their injuries.

Williams also had two outstanding warrants for driving under suspension, said police.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland's Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's daughter has died
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Woman sexually assaulted at Kent State University
$5,000 reward offered for East Cleveland torture, murder suspect tips that lead to arrest
91-year-old South Euclid woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name