2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body of missing Cleveland Heights man found in Solon

John Millhorn (Source: Cleveland Heights police)
John Millhorn (Source: Cleveland Heights police)(Source: Cleveland Heights Police Dept.)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a man missing from Cleveland Heights was recovered from Meadow Lake Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Heights police said John Millhorn, 26, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Millhorn’s car was found parked at the Sherwood Lake community parking area in Solon Monday evening.

Solon police searched the area, but were unable to find him.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and Millhorn was found in Meadow Lake by a rescue team.

Meadow Lake is in the lake in the Sherwood Drive neighborhood.

Solon police said there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish (Source: WOIO)
Cuyahoga County Executive won’t seek re-election
FILE
Ohio reports 5,639 new COVID-19 cases
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second...
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks
(Source: Streetsboro fire)
Streetsboro firefighters rescue dog from burning home