Body of missing Cleveland Heights man found in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a man missing from Cleveland Heights was recovered from Meadow Lake Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Heights police said John Millhorn, 26, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Millhorn’s car was found parked at the Sherwood Lake community parking area in Solon Monday evening.

Solon police searched the area, but were unable to find him.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and Millhorn was found in Meadow Lake by a rescue team.

Meadow Lake is in the lake in the Sherwood Drive neighborhood.

Solon police said there are no signs of foul play.

