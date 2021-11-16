Bullying to be addressed at Mentor Public Schools board meeting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Public Schools will be holding their monthly school board meeting Tuesday night, a week after students staged a protest against bullying and racist remarks made by other students.

The protest happened last Monday, where students gathered outside the High School saying the district wasn’t doing enough to stop the bullying and racist remarks inside the walls of their schools.

Students say the bullying has been focused on students of color, and the district has said they are taking proper actions to discipline students who are involved in the bullying.

