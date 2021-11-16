2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bullying to be addressed at Mentor Public Schools board meeting

The prescheduled meeting comes a week after students staged a walkout over the bullying.
Mentor schools
Mentor schools
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Public Schools will be holding their monthly school board meeting Tuesday night, a week after students staged a protest against bullying and racist remarks made by other students.

The protest happened last Monday, where students gathered outside the High School saying the district wasn’t doing enough to stop the bullying and racist remarks inside the walls of their schools.

Students say the bullying has been focused on students of color, and the district has said they are taking proper actions to discipline students who are involved in the bullying.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

91-year-old South Euclid woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says
91-year-old South Euclid woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says
Woman sexually assaulted at Kent State University
Woman sexually assaulted at Kent State University
Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-90 west in Cleveland
Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-90 west in Cleveland
Free feminine products available in Cleveland public bathrooms in New Year