Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks

Number 3 overall pick suffered right elbow strain Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their top pick for the next two to four weeks. Center Evan Mobley has been diagnosed with a right elbow strain.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Monday night’s 98-92 loss at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to the Boston Celtics. AN MRI performed Tuesday morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine confirmed the injury, according to a release sent out my the team.

The plan is for Mobley to begin a period of treatment and rehabilitation. The Cavaliers will update Mobley’s status when appropriate.

Cleveland selected Mobley with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Southern California. In 15 games this season, Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

