Cleveland City Council introduces legislation to ban balloon releases

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council introduced legislation Monday night that would ban the release of “large numbers” of balloons into the air, citing negative effects to the environment.

If passed, the legislation will prohibit the “intentional release... of ten or more balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air.”

Balloons released into the air can travel for hundred of miles and have been known to cause problems for wildlife, including birds and sea animals.

They’ve also been known to cause power outages, including one in Cleveland early last year.

The legislation says cleanups in the Great Lakes area between 2016 and 2018 found 18,000 balloons or pieces of balloons.

The ordinance would provide exceptions for balloons released for scientific or meteorological purposes.

Hot air balloons and balloons released indoors would also be excepted from the ordinance.

Similar legislation has been introduced at the state level, including in Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Florida, Connecticut and California.

Cities, including Toledo and Louisville, Kentucky, have also passed similar bans.

Balloon releases are a popular way to memorialize people who have died.

In addition, Cleveland is infamous for its 1986 BalloonFest disaster, during which 1.4 million balloons were released in an attempt to break a world record.

BalloonFest resulted in accidents, the temporary closure of Cleveland Hopkins Airport, and the failed search for two lost boaters on Lake Erie, whose bodies later washed ashore.

