Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-90 west in Cleveland
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three right lanes are blocked on I-90 west at West 14th Street due to a crash that happened around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Cleveland EMS said two people were taken to MetroHealth hospital with injuries that were not serious.
Traffic is moving at a snail’s pace starting on Chester Avenue.
Expect over 20-minute delays to your drive.
