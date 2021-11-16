2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash creates tailgate traffic on I-90 west in Cleveland
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three right lanes are blocked on I-90 west at West 14th Street due to a crash that happened around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Cleveland EMS said two people were taken to MetroHealth hospital with injuries that were not serious.

Traffic is moving at a snail’s pace starting on Chester Avenue.

Expect over 20-minute delays to your drive.

