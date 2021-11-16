2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Executive won’t seek re-election

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election.

This would have been his third term as Cuyahoga County Executive.

Budish, 68, said he respects limits of public service and leaders must know when to pass the torch to new leaders.

Budish added he also wants to spend more time with his family after dedicating his time to public service for the past 15 years.

He also said he will continue bringing in new programs for the rest of the 14 months left in his term.

