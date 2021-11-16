Free feminine products available in Cleveland public bathrooms in New Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A big step forward for women as hygiene products become free of charge in public bathrooms is now the law of the city.

“Such a small budget item, but just so significant in improving women’s health,” said Councilwoman Jasmin Sanatana.

A woman spends more than $100 a year on feminine hygiene products.

Now Cleveland’s City Council has agreed to spend $14,000 a year to buy them so they can be in city public bathrooms.

“It’s like toilet paper, we have free toilet paper all across our nation but yet we still don’t have it right in terms of free hygiene products,” said Santana.

It has been in the works for years, and now it’s officially on the books, but the work doesn’t stop here.

Santana is hoping to get more people on board including our school system, which does offer free hygiene products but they’re not easily accessible.

Santana is already working with other places around town including the public library to get dispensaries up and working there as well.

The city says you can expect to see the dispenser in city public restrooms at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.