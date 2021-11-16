2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury selection underway in trial for man accused of burning, murdering Beford man, 14-year-old daughter

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began earlier this week in the trial for one of three suspects charged in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old Bedford girl and her dad.

Paris and Paul Bradley were found dead in October 2018 in East Cleveland.

Their bodies were found inside a burned car at an abandoned lot near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue.

East Cleveland investigators said the suspects tortured 14-year-old Paris in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

Officials say Paris was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head prior to being burned.

Ronald Newberry, Demarcus Sheeley and Kodii Gibson are the suspects.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson
Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson(Source: East Cleveland police)

Gibson is currently on trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher.

Sheeley’s trial is scheduled to begin in January 2022.

There is no next court date yet for Newberry.

All face the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

