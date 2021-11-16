91-year-old South Euclid woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The 91-year-old woman whose body was found in some bushes earlier this month was beaten to death, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.
The body of Essie Henry was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the intersection of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments, according to South Euclid police.
Henry lived directly across the street from where her body was found.
Officers were called to the area for a welfare check, after someone spotted Henry’s body.
Police said she was a long-time resident of South Euclid and was known to many in the neighborhood for her frequent walks.
At the time of her death, Henry was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a black skirt and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid Detective Michael DeMario at 216-691-4210 or email him at mdemario@sepolice.us.
