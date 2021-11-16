2 Strong 4 Bullies
91-year-old South Euclid woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The 91-year-old woman whose body was found in some bushes earlier this month was beaten to death, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.

The body of Essie Henry was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the intersection of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments, according to South Euclid police.

Essie Henry, 91, was found murdered in South Euclid on Nov. 4, 2021.
Essie Henry, 91, was found murdered in South Euclid on Nov. 4, 2021.((Source: Family))

Henry lived directly across the street from where her body was found.

Officers were called to the area for a welfare check, after someone spotted Henry’s body.

Police said she was a long-time resident of South Euclid and was known to many in the neighborhood for her frequent walks.

At the time of her death, Henry was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a black skirt and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid Detective Michael DeMario at 216-691-4210 or email him at mdemario@sepolice.us.

