Medina County teen under investigation for racially motivated “swatting” in Los Angeles

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County teen is under investigation for a cross-country and racially motivated plot that led to the Los Angeles SWAT team showing up at the home of a Black Lives Matter activist on multiple occasions.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile, whose exact age hasn’t been released, lives in Granger Township. They said electronics were taken from the home to be processed as evidence by the United States Secret Service.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office released the following info regarding a local teen's alleged involvement in a so-called "swatting" incident in Los Angeles, targeting the co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA. pic.twitter.com/QtI8vyzAQy — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) November 16, 2021

In August of 2020 and September of 2021, police were sent to the home of Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah for reports of a hostage situation.

In each instance of what’s commonly referred to as “swatting,” the reports were unfounded.

“The subjects were using advanced software, overseas servers, and privacy tools to hide their electronic trail,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. “Some of the language used in the swatting incidents and a review of the subjects’ online activities reflect a racial motivation theme to a number of these swatting attacks.”

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the department was notified by the US Marshals and FBI Cleveland office that the LAPD was planning to travel to Ohio to investigate.

Local authorities assisted the LAPD and federal agents in the execution of a search warrant at the Granger Township home on November 9th.

“This case is an example of the collaboration that is needed throughout the law enforcement community to fully investigate and prosecute these crimes,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

Abdullah has sued the city over the incidents.

In a statement posted to the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles verified Twitter account, the group slammed the LAPD for its handling of the latest developments, claiming investigators did not inform Abdullah of the new details.

“Police have minimized the clear and present danger that these calls brought to Dr. Abdullah and her children (as young as 10) by casting the perpetrators as ‘teens’ and ‘gamers.’ “Even if the notion that the August 12, 2020 and September 29, 2021 attacks were orchestrated by a group of white teens were to be believed, LAPD clearly utilized the opening created to intimidate and threaten the Abdullah Family.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the Granger Township teen has been in trouble before, including convictions for past swatting calls to schools and citizens throughout Northeast Ohio.

In addition to the Los Angeles incidents, he and two other teens, believed to be in New York State and Maryland, are suspected of playing a role in up to 30 more similar crimes across the United States.

According to Medina County and Los Angeles authorities, investigators are presenting the case for possible charges to the LA County District Attorney’s Office. They said they will ask for charges to include a hate crime specification.

