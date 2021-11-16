2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next strong front to bring a surge of warmer air then some rain

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things will be calmer today. We went with a general mostly cloudy sky. You’ll get some sunshine in there. High temperatures in the 40s and not much wind. A warmer air mass builds in tonight. Evening temperatures drop into the 30s, but then will rise through the 40s overnight. This will be in advance of the next cold front that is forecast to track through later Wednesday night. Expect a mild and windy day Wednesday. Mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Rain develops from west to east Wednesday night. Noticeably colder behind the front Thursday. Morning rain will end. Cloudy and blustery. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

