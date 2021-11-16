Northeast Ohio weather: Surging into the 60s on Wednesday; snow by Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for a case of weather whiplash over the coming days, as high temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

This will be courtesy of strong southerly winds, gusting upwards of 30 to 35 miles per hour.

If you have anything that you need to get done outside, Wednesday is definitely going to be the day to do it.

(Although, high winds may keep you from raking or doing anything that requires a ladder. I digress.)

Our next cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing with it widespread rain.

This will keep Thursday afternoon’s temperatures in the 40s.

In the wake of the front, a lake effect wintry mix will develop late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

This could make for messy travel conditions in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts on Thursday night.

The lake effect wintry mix will linger into Friday morning.

All precipitation will come to an end by Friday afternoon, and temperatures will warm up a bit for the upcoming weekend.

We’ll climb into the mid 40s on Saturday, and up to around 50 degrees on Sunday.

At this time, all signs are pointing to a dry weekend.

