Parents say bullying is a problem in Mentor Public Schools; They want action from the administration

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Little did a group of local high schoolers know how much of an impact they would have when they walked out of their classrooms last week to protest.

They say their school’s administration isn’t doing enough to stop bullying.

“There’s more productive things that we can do — as parents, as children, as administrators,” said Kim Aikey, a Mentor High School parent. “I’m not an administrator, but I think there needs to be committees just so the kids can feel heard when they don’t feel heard.”

Aikey’s daughter is a senior at Mentor High School.

Aikey feels fortunate her daughter hasn’t experienced bullying.

“I do think that she does recognize that there is some of what is going on. But when she comes home I don’t hear a lot of it, but I know it’s there. I mean she is passionate and involved in everything and tells me about it,” said Aikey.

Aikey said there’s room for change, suggesting that the district ensure the students’ voices are heard.

She and other parents plan on speaking at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“I do believe that the kids do need to be heard,” said Aikey. “I think that’s where this all started to stem from because they’re not feeling that they’re being heard.”

Multiple parents called 19 News to report that bullying is an issue in the district. Some of those parents said the district doesn’t do enough about it.

But Aikey said the district is trying to address the problem.

“I don’t think what everybody is seeing what is actually being done. They just had a huge rally at school where they brought in BMX bikers for a bullying rally,” she said. “I do believe things are being done. Are they being done to where the students believe what needs to be done? Probably not.”

For its part, Mentor Public Schools said that they have a long list of anti-bullying initiatives and programs that educate kids on the matter.

On top of that, a spokesperson said they work hard to build a culture of kindness, compassion, and acceptance of others in all of their schools.

Safety is something their staff takes extremely seriously, the district said.

